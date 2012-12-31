Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas with Jim Brickman and Friends

Christmas with Jim Brickman and Friends

Various Artists

YMC Records/Sugo Music Group  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Silent Night

Jim Brickman

3:25

2

Colored with Love

Natalie Cole

3:45

3

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

FourplayBob JamesLee RitenourNathan EastHarvey Mason

5:15

4

We Three Kings

David Huntsinger

4:09

5

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Vanessa Williams

4:00

6

White Christmas

Willie NelsonBobbie Nelson

2:54

7

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Carolyn Lott

3:19

8

Joy to the World

Marilyn McCoo

3:12

9

Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)

Michael W. Smith

2:50

