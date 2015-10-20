Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Music Jubilee: Holly Jolly Party Mix, Vol. 2

Holiday Music Jubilee: Holly Jolly Party Mix, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Deck the Halls

Young CountryFaron Young

2:46

2

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Gene Autry

2:39

3

Got the News (Santa's Dead and Gone)

Robert Lee Chaffee

5:52

4

White Christmas

Roy Drusky

3:18

5

The Gift (Live)

Collin RayeSalt Lake Symphony

3:31

6

Just in Time for Christmas

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:09

7

Silent Night

The Cranberry Singers

3:34

8

Far Away Christmas Blues

Indigo

4:04

9

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Young CountryFaron Young

2:42

10

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Anna Maria Mendieta

3:09

11

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The New Latin Faction

3:28

12

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

David Kellen

3:28

13

Aspen Breeze

Christine Brown

3:28

