Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas Collection: Together, Vol. 3

Classic Christmas Collection: Together, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Silent Night

The Drifters

4:10

2

We Three Kings

Young CountryFaron Young

4:17

3

Frosty the Snowman

Jimmy Wakely

1:37

4

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

Jennifer Lind

3:32

5

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Clairdee

3:34

6

Carol of the Bells

Stevan Pasero Ensemble

5:22

7

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

The Drifters

4:45

8

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Amerimambo

4:29

9

Deck the Halls

Crescent City Carolers

1:40

10

Let It Snow

Jennifer Lind

3:53

11

Lullay

Julie Hill

3:49

12

Hunting Cantatam, Bwv 208: IV. Sheep May Safely Graze

Camilli String Quartet

4:36

13

O Holy Night

Jim Bajor

5:20

14

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Arabian Dance

Stevan Pasero Ensemble

5:21

15

Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

The Ware-Patterson Duo

5:23

