Yakov Smirnoff
1
A Journey to Happily Ever Laughter
2
Happiness and Laughter
3
The Honey Moon Stage
4
Laughter in a Relationship
5
The Magic Word
6
Give
7
Importance
8
Men and Women Are Different
9
Looking for Happiness
10
Admiration and Love
11
Identify Your Partners Needs
12
Intentional Love
13
Fun
14
Sustaining the Fun
15
Time
16
Women Want to Heard Not Fixed
17
Happily Married
18
Celebration
19
Laughter in Life
Jokes from the Folks
From Moscow... Idaho
As Long as We Both Shall Laugh!
I Bet You Never Looked at It That Way!
United We Laugh
Just off the Boat
Показать ещё