Альбом
Постер альбома Just off the Boat

Just off the Boat

Yakov Smirnoff

Comedy Dynamics, A Nacelle Company  • Другая  • 2021

1

Most Likely to Be an American

Yakov Smirnoff

3:26

2

Communal Apartments

Yakov Smirnoff

1:04

3

Kgb or Mormons?

Yakov Smirnoff

3:29

4

Silly Stuff

Yakov Smirnoff

3:45

5

Medicine in America

Yakov Smirnoff

1:59

6

Buying a Car

Yakov Smirnoff

1:47

7

Toilet Water

Yakov Smirnoff

2:16

8

Hollywood Type

Yakov Smirnoff

3:41

9

Parents in America

Yakov Smirnoff

1:34

10

Questions from the Audience

Yakov Smirnoff

6:03

11

The Department of Jokes

Yakov Smirnoff

3:22

12

Visiting Home

Yakov Smirnoff

3:13

13

Entrepreneurs

Yakov Smirnoff

1:34

14

The Cycle of Life

Yakov Smirnoff

2:51

15

Old Russian Song or is It?

Yakov Smirnoff

3:09

16

A Song for Lady Liberty

Yakov Smirnoff

4:55

