Just off the Boat

Yakov Smirnoff
1
Most Likely to Be an American
2
Communal Apartments
3
Kgb or Mormons?
4
Silly Stuff
5
Medicine in America
6
Buying a Car
7
Toilet Water
8
Hollywood Type
9
Parents in America
10
Questions from the Audience
11
The Department of Jokes
12
Visiting Home
13
Entrepreneurs
14
The Cycle of Life
15
Old Russian Song or is It?
16
A Song for Lady Liberty
Jokes from the Folks
From Moscow... Idaho
As Long as We Both Shall Laugh!
I Bet You Never Looked at It That Way!
Happily Ever Laughter
United We Laugh
