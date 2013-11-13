Johnny Cash - Gospel Truth: Christmas Edition

Слушатели
Johnny Cash
1
The Preacher Said "Jesus Said"
2
Here Was a Man
3
That's Enough
4
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
5
Belshazzar
6
I Was There When It Happened
7
The Old Account
8
He'll Understand and Say Well Done
9
It Was Jesus
10
The Great Speckled Bird
11
How Great Thou Art
12
(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me)
13
He Turned the Water into Wine
14
It's No Secret (What God Can Do)
15
Troublesome Waters
16
Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)
17
My Ship Will Sail
18
When the Roll Is Called up Yonder
19
Far Side Banks of Jordan
20
In the Sweet by and By
21
Amazing Grace
22
Children Go Where I Send Thee
23
Daddy Sang Bass
24
Oh Come, Angel Band
