Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Johnny Cash - Gospel Truth: Christmas Edition

Johnny Cash - Gospel Truth: Christmas Edition

Johnny Cash

Global Gospel Records  • Фолк  • 2013

1

The Preacher Said "Jesus Said"

Johnny Cash

3:40

2

Here Was a Man

Johnny Cash

2:57

3

That's Enough

Johnny Cash

2:41

4

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Johnny Cash

1:52

5

Belshazzar

Johnny Cash

2:25

6

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:16

7

The Old Account

Johnny Cash

2:24

8

He'll Understand and Say Well Done

Johnny Cash

2:26

9

It Was Jesus

Johnny Cash

2:05

10

The Great Speckled Bird

Johnny Cash

2:09

11

How Great Thou Art

Johnny Cash

5:18

12

(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me)

Johnny Cash

2:48

13

He Turned the Water into Wine

Johnny Cash

2:51

14

It's No Secret (What God Can Do)

Johnny Cash

3:05

15

Troublesome Waters

Johnny Cash

3:51

16

Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)

Johnny Cash

3:56

17

My Ship Will Sail

Johnny Cash

2:45

18

When the Roll Is Called up Yonder

Johnny Cash

2:06

19

Far Side Banks of Jordan

Johnny Cash

2:42

20

In the Sweet by and By

Johnny Cash

2:47

21

Amazing Grace

Johnny Cash

2:28

22

Children Go Where I Send Thee

Johnny Cash

2:42

23

Daddy Sang Bass

Johnny Cash

2:21

24

Oh Come, Angel Band

Johnny Cash

2:46

1

The Preacher Said "Jesus Said"

Johnny Cash

3:40

2

Here Was a Man

Johnny Cash

2:57

3

That's Enough

Johnny Cash

2:41

4

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Johnny Cash

1:52

5

Belshazzar

Johnny Cash

2:25

6

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:16

7

The Old Account

Johnny Cash

2:24

8

He'll Understand and Say Well Done

Johnny Cash

2:26

9

It Was Jesus

Johnny Cash

2:05

10

The Great Speckled Bird

Johnny Cash

2:09

11

How Great Thou Art

Johnny Cash

5:18

12

(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me)

Johnny Cash

2:48

13

He Turned the Water into Wine

Johnny Cash

2:51

14

It's No Secret (What God Can Do)

Johnny Cash

3:05

15

Troublesome Waters

Johnny Cash

3:51

16

Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord)

Johnny Cash

3:56

17

My Ship Will Sail

Johnny Cash

2:45

18

When the Roll Is Called up Yonder

Johnny Cash

2:06

19

Far Side Banks of Jordan

Johnny Cash

2:42

20

In the Sweet by and By

Johnny Cash

2:47

21

Amazing Grace

Johnny Cash

2:28

22

Children Go Where I Send Thee

Johnny Cash

2:42

23

Daddy Sang Bass

Johnny Cash

2:21

24

Oh Come, Angel Band

Johnny Cash

2:46

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Giants Country

Giants Country

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Music From The North Country: Anthology

Music From The North Country: Anthology

Постер альбома Va chercher la police

Va chercher la police

Постер альбома Anyone

Anyone

Постер альбома Enter Sandman

Enter Sandman

Постер альбома Revelations: The Glory Of Baroque Organ

Revelations: The Glory Of Baroque Organ

Постер альбома Хочу встретиться летом

Хочу встретиться летом