Альбом
Постер альбома Country Boy, Vol. 1

Country Boy, Vol. 1

Johnny Cash

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Country Boy

Johnny Cash

1:51

2

Doin' My Time

Johnny Cash

2:39

3

The Wreck of the Old '97

Johnny Cash

1:50

4

Next in Line

Johnny Cash

2:46

5

So Doggone Lonesome

Johnny Cash

2:38

6

Remember Me

Johnny Cash

2:01

7

Big River

Johnny Cash

2:33

8

If the Good Lord's Willing

Johnny Cash

1:45

9

Train of Love

Johnny Cash

2:25

10

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow

Johnny Cash

2:28

11

Rock Island Line

Johnny Cash

2:12

12

Folsome Prison Blues

Johnny Cash

2:48

