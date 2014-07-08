Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Relentless

Relentless

Michael Dease

Posi-Tone  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Is That So

Greg GilbertDiego RiveraMiki HayamaMichael Dease

6:23

2

Force

Miki HayamaTodd BashoreEtienne CharlesMichael Dease

6:40

3

Relentless

Tim GreenGreg GisbertMichael Dease

5:58

4

I'm Glad There Is You

Michael Dease

5:51

5

The Takeover

Todd BashoreTom MaloneJerrick MatthewsEtienne CharlesMiki HayamaMichael Dease

6:10

6

Little Lucas

Miki HayamaTim GreenMichael Dease

7:12

7

Roppongi

Alex NorrisAdam RongoMichael Dease

5:52

8

Two Bass Hit

Benny Benack IIIWycliffe GordonColeman HughesAlex NorrisSeneca BlackUlysses Owens Jr.Michael Dease

6:57

9

Webster Grooves

Linda OhTony LustigTim GreenDiego RiveraTodd BashoreSharel CassityAnthony StancoBenny Benack IIIRon WilkinsMichael Dease

5:55

10

Autumn Leaves

Wycliffe GordonTony LustigAlphonso HorneLinda OhMichael Dease

7:10

