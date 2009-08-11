Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 15

Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 15

Yoyo International Orchestra

YOYO USA, Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Don't Bring Me Down

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:00

2

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Yoyo International Orchestra

2:41

3

Eye in the Sky

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:34

4

All My Love

Yoyo International Orchestra

5:37

5

My Sharona

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:53

6

Baby, Come Back

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:10

7

Black Dog

IYOYO International Orchestra

4:46

8

Georgy Porgy

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:08

9

Soldier of Fortune

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:13

10

Hotel California

Yoyo International Orchestra

6:28

11

Please Don't Go

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:51

12

I Will Survive

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:12

13

Feels So Good

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:32

14

Fly, Robin, Fly

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:54

15

Another One Bites the Dust

International YOYO Orchestra

3:27

