Альбом
Постер альбома Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 14

Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 14

Yoyo International Orchestra

YOYO USA, Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Wish You Were Here

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:59

2

That's the Way (I Like It)

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:07

3

Sugar, Sugar

Yoyo International Orchestra

2:45

4

Cherish

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:55

5

Born to Be Alive

Yoyo International Orchestra

5:59

6

Allentown

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:39

7

Shape of My Heart

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:33

8

Scarborough Fair

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:18

9

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:33

10

Paint It, Black

Yoyo International Orchestra

2:50

11

Love Will Keep Us Alive

Yoyo International Orchestra

4:01

12

I Should Be So Lucky

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:22

13

I Love Rock'n Roll

Yoyo International Orchestra

2:54

14

Holiday

Yoyo International Orchestra

6:01

15

Hold the Line

Yoyo International Orchestra

3:55

