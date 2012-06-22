Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Life Of The Party / Take One For The Team

Life Of The Party / Take One For The Team

Heroes For Hire

Shock Entertainment  • Alternative  • 2012

1

The Boys You Love To Hate

Heroes For Hire

3:43

2

Bright Lights In Paradise

Heroes For Hire

3:04

3

Without A Sound

Heroes For Hire

3:27

4

Short Song

Heroes For Hire

1:18

5

Save Me

Heroes For Hire

3:57

6

If At First You Don't Succeed... Use Cheat Codes

 🅴

Heroes For Hire

2:48

7

I Can't Change The Past, I Locked My Keys In The Delorean

Heroes For Hire

3:15

8

We're Just The Footnote In Someone Else's Love Story

Heroes For Hire

3:44

9

You Can't Spell Stud Without STD

Heroes For Hire

2:49

10

Come Away With Me

Heroes For Hire

3:57

11

Lights Out

Heroes For Hire

4:10

12

The Calling

Heroes For Hire

4:08

13

Forever Chasing

Heroes For Hire

3:14

14

No Milk Will Ever Be Our Milk

 🅴

Heroes For Hire

3:07

15

All Messed Up

Heroes For Hire

3:06

16

You Only Live Once

Heroes For Hire

3:06

17

Doonside High School Football Rules

 🅴

Heroes For Hire

2:43

18

Secrets, Lies And Sins

Heroes For Hire

3:05

19

That's Not Flying, It's Falling With Style

Heroes For Hire

3:06

20

East Coast Blazin'

Heroes For Hire

3:30

21

It's Not Too Late

Heroes For Hire

3:11

22

A Crash Course In Comedowns

Heroes For Hire

4:14

23

The World For You

Heroes For Hire

3:06

24

Keep Me Safe

Heroes For Hire

4:24

25

Before I Die

Heroes For Hire

2:28

26

Heart Stops

Heroes For Hire

3:43

