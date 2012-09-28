Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома No Apologies

No Apologies

Heroes For Hire

Shock Entertainment  • Alternative  • 2012

1

Rip Out My Guts

 🅴

Heroes For Hire

3:40

2

Skeletons

Heroes For Hire

3:05

3

No Apologies

Heroes For Hire

3:35

4

Set In Stones

Heroes For Hire

3:28

5

Off With Their Heads

Heroes For Hire

3:31

6

Face Without A Name

Heroes For Hire

2:44

7

We're Only Just Getting Started

Heroes For Hire

3:06

8

Weigh Me Down

 🅴

Heroes For Hire

3:40

9

Cannonball

Heroes For Hire

3:30

10

Waiting In The Dark

Heroes For Hire

2:50

11

Nowhere At All

Heroes For Hire

3:14

12

Lords Of Blacktown

Heroes For Hire

3:39

