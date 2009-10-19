Top 20 Singles Of The Sixties

Слушатели
Studio Allstars
1
Satisfaction - (Tribute to The Rolling Stones)
2
She Loves You - (Tribute to The Beatles)
3
Dizzy - (Tribute to Tommy Roe)
4
Tears - (Tribute to Ken Dodd)
5
Release Me - (Tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck)
6
I'll Never Find Another You - (Tribute to The Seekers)
7
I Want To Hold Your Hand - (Tribute to The Beatles)
8
Sugar Sugar - (Tribute to The Archies)
9
I Remember You - (Tribute to Frank Ifield)
10
Can't Buy Me Love - (Tribute to The Beatles)
11
Last Waltz - (Tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck)
12
Good Vibrations - (Tribute to The Beach Boys)
13
I Feel Fine - (Tribute to The Beatles)
14
You'll Never Walk Alone
15
Stranger On The Shore - (Tribute to Acker Bilk)
16
We Can Work It Out - (Tribute to The Beatles)
Studio Union
17
It's Now Or Never - (Tribute to Elvis Presley)
18
The Young Ones - (Tribute to Cliff Richard)
19
Help - (Tribute to The Beatles)
20
Telstar - (Tribute to The Tornados)
Music from Oliver! & Matilda the Musical
Les Lacs Du Connemara (A Tribute to Michel Sardou) - Single
Tribute to Glee
Phantom of the Opera (A Tribute to Nightwish) - Single
Medley: We Built This City / We're Not Gonna Take It (A Tribute to Rock of Ages) - Single
Music From: Danny Boyle Films
Остановите, вашу мать, трамвай казенный!!!
Эс кăна
Правда и ложь
Цветы
Добрый вечер, господа
Беспредел (Bespredel ) (remastering 2013)