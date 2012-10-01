Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома All of Me, Vol. 2

All of Me, Vol. 2

Count Basie

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

You Betcha My Life

Count Basie

2:37

2

Volcano

Count Basie

2:50

3

Twelfth Street Rag

Count Basie

3:03

4

Tune Town Shuffle

Count Basie

3:09

5

Tom Thumb

Count Basie

3:09

6

Tickle Toe

Count Basie

2:39

7

Taxi War Dance

Count Basie

2:49

8

Take Me Back Baby

Count Basie

3:01

9

Super Chief

Count Basie

3:24

10

Rock-a-Bye Basie

Count Basie

3:02

11

Pound Cake

Count Basie

2:44

12

One O'clock Jump

Count Basie

3:05

13

Oh, Lady Be Good

Count Basie

3:09

14

Nobody Knows

Count Basie

2:47

15

My Old Flame

Count Basie

3:05

16

Miss Thing (Part 2)

Count Basie

2:44

17

Miss Thing (Part 1)

Count Basie

2:53

18

Love Me or Leave Me

Count Basie

2:31

19

Lousiana

Count Basie

2:26

20

Lonesome Miss Pretty

Count Basie

2:53

1

You Betcha My Life

Count Basie

2:37

2

Volcano

Count Basie

2:50

3

Twelfth Street Rag

Count Basie

3:03

4

Tune Town Shuffle

Count Basie

3:09

5

Tom Thumb

Count Basie

3:09

6

Tickle Toe

Count Basie

2:39

7

Taxi War Dance

Count Basie

2:49

8

Take Me Back Baby

Count Basie

3:01

9

Super Chief

Count Basie

3:24

10

Rock-a-Bye Basie

Count Basie

3:02

11

Pound Cake

Count Basie

2:44

12

One O'clock Jump

Count Basie

3:05

13

Oh, Lady Be Good

Count Basie

3:09

14

Nobody Knows

Count Basie

2:47

15

My Old Flame

Count Basie

3:05

16

Miss Thing (Part 2)

Count Basie

2:44

17

Miss Thing (Part 1)

Count Basie

2:53

18

Love Me or Leave Me

Count Basie

2:31

19

Lousiana

Count Basie

2:26

20

Lonesome Miss Pretty

Count Basie

2:53

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Count Basie Plays The Blues

Count Basie Plays The Blues

Постер альбома Just the Blues

Just the Blues

Постер альбома Everyday I Have the Blues

Everyday I Have the Blues

Постер альбома Complete Live At The Crescendo 1958

Complete Live At The Crescendo 1958

Постер альбома The Best of Jazz

The Best of Jazz

Постер альбома Strike Up the Band

Strike Up the Band