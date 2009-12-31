Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dining in the Kingdom - Songs for Communion and Gathering

Dining in the Kingdom - Songs for Communion and Gathering

Bob Hurd

OCP  • Блюз  • 2009

1

With All the Saints

Bob Hurd

4:41

2

Dining in the Kingdom

Bob Hurd

4:01

3

Those Who Eat My Flesh

Bob Hurd

4:04

4

Truth in the Heart

Bob Hurd

3:57

5

The Bread That I Will Give

Bob Hurd

3:10

6

Here I Am, O Lord

Bob Hurd

3:46

7

Taste and See That the Lord Is Good

Bob Hurd

3:48

8

As Grains Once Scattered

Bob Hurd

4:12

9

Bread of Heaven

Bob Hurd

4:30

10

A Listening Heart

Bob Hurd

5:20

11

To Whom Else Shall We Go

Bob Hurd

3:51

12

Prepare Me a Body

Bob Hurd

4:46

