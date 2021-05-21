Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In the Breaking of the Bread

In the Breaking of the Bread

Bob Hurd, Anawim

OCP  • Блюз  • 1984

1

In the Breaking of the Bread

Bob HurdAnawim

4:20

2

Unless a Grain of Wheat

Bob HurdAnawim

3:54

3

Return to Me

Bob HurdAnawim

3:35

4

Power of Love

Bob HurdAnawim

2:43

5

Shelter Me, O God

Bob HurdAnawim

3:07

6

Arise, O Jerusalem

Bob HurdAnawim

4:39

7

If You Belong to Me

Bob HurdAnawim

4:26

8

I Want to Praise Your Name

Bob HurdAnawim

3:20

9

Like a Weaned Child

Bob HurdAnawim

4:16

10

O God, Hear Us

Bob HurdAnawim

3:51

11

Come Unto Me

Bob HurdAnawim

3:12

12

They Who Do Justice

Bob HurdAnawim

3:02

