Альбом
Постер альбома Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Motley Crue

Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Motley Crue

Can You Rock?

School Of Rock Records  • Метал  • 2006

1

Dr. Feelgood (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:47

2

Shout At the Devil (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

3:24

3

Looks That Kill (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:14

4

Girls, Girls, Girls (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:08

5

Kickstart My Heart (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:34

6

Home Sweet Home (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:00

7

Dr. Feelgood (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:57

8

Shout At the Devil (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

3:34

9

Looks That Kill (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:22

10

Girls, Girls, Girls (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:12

11

Kickstart My Heart (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:34

12

Home Sweet Home (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:08

13

Dr. Feelgood (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:57

14

Shout At the Devil (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

3:34

15

Looks That Kill (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:22

16

Girls, Girls, Girls (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:12

17

Kickstart My Heart (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:38

18

Home Sweet Home (With Vocals and Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:08

