Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Can You Rock?: Sing and Play the Songs of Metallica

Can You Rock?: Sing and Play the Songs of Metallica

Can You Rock?

CMH Records  • Разная  • 2007

1

Master of Puppets (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

8:38

2

For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:58

3

Whiplash (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:08

4

Enter Sandman (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

5:31

5

The Unforgiven (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:14

6

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:28

7

Master of Puppets (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

8:43

8

For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:59

9

Whiplash (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:15

10

Enter Sandman (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

5:33

11

The Unforgiven (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:19

12

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:35

1

Master of Puppets (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

8:38

2

For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:58

3

Whiplash (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:08

4

Enter Sandman (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

5:31

5

The Unforgiven (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:14

6

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Vocals Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:28

7

Master of Puppets (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

8:43

8

For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:59

9

Whiplash (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

4:15

10

Enter Sandman (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

5:33

11

The Unforgiven (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:19

12

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Guitar Removed)

Can You Rock?

6:35

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Can You Rock? : Judas Priest

Can You Rock? : Judas Priest

Постер альбома Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Fall Out Boy

Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Fall Out Boy

Постер альбома Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Blink-182

Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Blink-182

Постер альбома Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Motley Crue

Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Motley Crue

Постер альбома Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Led Zeppelin

Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Led Zeppelin

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома 50 Super Hits for Running

50 Super Hits for Running

Постер альбома 50 Total Training Fitness Program 2022 128 Bpm

50 Total Training Fitness Program 2022 128 Bpm

Постер альбома Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Постер альбома Metal in My Heart

Metal in My Heart

Постер альбома Kevin´s Telescope

Kevin´s Telescope

Постер альбома Ultra Aqua Gym Pop Hits 2018 Session

Ultra Aqua Gym Pop Hits 2018 Session