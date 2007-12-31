Can You Rock?: Sing and Play the Songs of Metallica

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Can You Rock?
1
Master of Puppets (With Vocals Removed)
2
For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Vocals Removed)
3
Whiplash (With Vocals Removed)
4
Enter Sandman (With Vocals Removed)
5
The Unforgiven (With Vocals Removed)
6
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Vocals Removed)
7
Master of Puppets (With Guitar Removed)
8
For Whom the Bell Tolls (With Guitar Removed)
9
Whiplash (With Guitar Removed)
10
Enter Sandman (With Guitar Removed)
11
The Unforgiven (With Guitar Removed)
12
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (With Guitar Removed)
Can You Rock? : Judas Priest
Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Fall Out Boy
Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Blink-182
Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Motley Crue
Can You Rock? Sing and Play the Songs of Led Zeppelin
50 Super Hits for Running
50 Total Training Fitness Program 2022 128 Bpm
Kingdom Come
Metal in My Heart
Kevin´s Telescope
Ultra Aqua Gym Pop Hits 2018 Session
Показать ещё