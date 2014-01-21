Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Legend Collection

Legend Collection

The Everly Brothers

Magic Gold Records  • Разная  • 2014

1

Cathy's Clown

The Everly Brothers

2:27

2

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

2:14

3

Wake up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

1:58

4

All I Have to Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

2:18

5

Problems

The Everly Brothers

1:55

6

Love of My Life

The Everly Brothers

2:02

7

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:00

8

I Wonder If I Care as Much

The Everly Brothers

2:04

9

This Little Girl of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:13

10

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:12

11

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

2:23

12

Devoted to You

The Everly Brothers

2:25

