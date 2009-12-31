The Early Years

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Everly Brothers
1
Keep A Knockin'
2
Leave My Woman Alone
3
Bye Bye Love
4
Who's Gonna Show Your Pretty Little Face
5
Hey Doll Baby
6
Maybe Tomorrow
7
This Little Girl Of Mine
8
I'm Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail
9
Roving Gambler
10
Lightning Express
11
Put My Little Shoes Away
12
Claudette
13
Down In The Willow Garden
14
Bird Dog
15
Should We Tell Him
16
Devoted To You
17
Rip It Up
18
Barbara Allen
19
Wake Up Little Susie
20
Be Bop A Lula
21
Long Time Gone
22
Rockin' Alone
23
I Wonder If I Care As Much
24
That Silver Hair Daddy Of Mine
25
All I Have To Do Is Dream
26
Brand New Heartache
27
Kentucky
28
Oh So Many Years
Instant Party!
The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers
Christmas with the Everly Brothers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers
Показать ещё