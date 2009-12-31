Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Early Years

The Early Years

The Everly Brothers

Orange Leisure  • Рок  • 2009

1

Keep A Knockin'

The Everly Brothers

2:17

2

Leave My Woman Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:35

3

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

2:26

4

Who's Gonna Show Your Pretty Little Face

The Everly Brothers

2:40

5

Hey Doll Baby

The Everly Brothers

2:05

6

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:06

7

This Little Girl Of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:17

8

I'm Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail

The Everly Brothers

3:36

9

Roving Gambler

The Everly Brothers

3:40

10

Lightning Express

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

4:50

11

Put My Little Shoes Away

The Everly Brothers

3:21

12

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

2:12

13

Down In The Willow Garden

The Everly Brothers

3:02

14

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:14

15

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:06

16

Devoted To You

The Everly Brothers

2:22

17

Rip It Up

The Everly Brothers

2:14

18

Barbara Allen

The Everly Brothers

4:40

19

Wake Up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

2:03

20

Be Bop A Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:18

21

Long Time Gone

The Everly Brothers

2:25

22

Rockin' Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:59

23

I Wonder If I Care As Much

The Everly Brothers

2:14

24

That Silver Hair Daddy Of Mine

The Everly Brothers

3:08

25

All I Have To Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

2:19

26

Brand New Heartache

The Everly Brothers

2:15

27

Kentucky

The Everly Brothers

3:08

28

Oh So Many Years

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

2:35

1

Keep A Knockin'

The Everly Brothers

2:17

2

Leave My Woman Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:35

3

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

2:26

4

Who's Gonna Show Your Pretty Little Face

The Everly Brothers

2:40

5

Hey Doll Baby

The Everly Brothers

2:05

6

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:06

7

This Little Girl Of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:17

8

I'm Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail

The Everly Brothers

3:36

9

Roving Gambler

The Everly Brothers

3:40

10

Lightning Express

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

4:50

11

Put My Little Shoes Away

The Everly Brothers

3:21

12

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

2:12

13

Down In The Willow Garden

The Everly Brothers

3:02

14

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:14

15

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:06

16

Devoted To You

The Everly Brothers

2:22

17

Rip It Up

The Everly Brothers

2:14

18

Barbara Allen

The Everly Brothers

4:40

19

Wake Up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

2:03

20

Be Bop A Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:18

21

Long Time Gone

The Everly Brothers

2:25

22

Rockin' Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:59

23

I Wonder If I Care As Much

The Everly Brothers

2:14

24

That Silver Hair Daddy Of Mine

The Everly Brothers

3:08

25

All I Have To Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

2:19

26

Brand New Heartache

The Everly Brothers

2:15

27

Kentucky

The Everly Brothers

3:08

28

Oh So Many Years

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

2:35

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Instant Party!

Instant Party!

Постер альбома The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers