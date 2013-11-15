Chatter Jazz: The Talkative Horns of Rex Stewart and Dickie Wells (Stereo)

Слушатели
Rex Stewart, Dicky Wells
1
Little Sir Echo
Rex StewartDicky Wells
2
Together
3
Let's Call the Whole Thing Off
4
Gimme a Little Kiss, Will Ya, Huh?
5
Show Me the Way to Go Home
6
Frankie and Johnny
7
Let's Do It
8
I May Be Wrong (But I Think You're Wonderful)
9
Thou Swell
10
Side by Side
11
Ain't We Got Fun?
12
Jeepers Creepers
Swing Time, 1936-40
Rex Stewart and His Feetwarmers
Hip Chic
Night and Day
Swing 39
The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection
