О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Coleman Hawkins

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2022

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

#Джаз

1 лайк

Coleman Hawkins

Артист

Coleman Hawkins

Релиз The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Tillie's Twist

Tillie's Twist

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:37

2

Трек Pretty Ditty

Pretty Ditty

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:25

3

Трек Tell Me More

Tell Me More

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

8:32

4

Трек Danzon D'amor

Danzon D'amor

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:28

5

Трек My Kind of Gal

My Kind of Gal

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:14

6

Трек Blue Echo

Blue Echo

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:47

7

Трек Bones for the King

Bones for the King

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:37

8

Трек Sweet Daddy Spo-De-O

Sweet Daddy Spo-De-O

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:27

9

Трек You Took My Heart

You Took My Heart

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:01

10

Трек Hello, Smack!

Hello, Smack!

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:17

11

Трек Come and Get It

Come and Get It

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

8:04

12

Трек Stan's Dance

Stan's Dance

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:35

13

Трек Blue Moon

Blue Moon

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

3:39

14

Трек Airlift

Airlift

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:32

15

Трек It's All over Now

It's All over Now

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

3:56

16

Трек Wine-O Junction

Wine-O Junction

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:30

17

Трек Heavy Duty

Heavy Duty

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:35

18

Трек Short, Tall, Fat and Small

Short, Tall, Fat and Small

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:25

19

Трек Girl Hunt

Girl Hunt

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:24

20

Трек Brussels' Hustle

Brussels' Hustle

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:56

21

Трек Oooh!

Oooh!

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:02

22

Трек Backroom at the Villa D'este

Backroom at the Villa D'este

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:43

23

Трек Caravan

Caravan

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

9:58

24

Трек Phatz's Blues

Phatz's Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:17

25

Трек Margie

Margie

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:27

26

Трек Bear Wallow

Bear Wallow

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:27

27

Трек Hatton Avenue and Gayoso Street

Hatton Avenue and Gayoso Street

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:11

28

Трек Sunday Parade

Sunday Parade

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:34

29

Трек Beale Street Blues

Beale Street Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:09

30

Трек Memphis Blues

Memphis Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:37

31

Трек Chickasaw Bluff

Chickasaw Bluff

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:09

32

Трек Hot Water Bayou

Hot Water Bayou

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:22

33

Трек Foggy Nights

Foggy Nights

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:38

34

Трек Leave Room in Your Heart for Me

Leave Room in Your Heart for Me

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:16

35

Трек Destination Blues

Destination Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:19

36

Трек À La Mode

À La Mode

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:32

37

Трек Sed Blues

Sed Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:06

38

Трек Blues by Five

Blues by Five

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:10

39

Трек Bottle It

Bottle It

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:03

40

Трек Walk That Walk

Walk That Walk

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

8:36

41

Трек Miss Sadie Brown

Miss Sadie Brown

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:59

42

Трек Moon Eyes

Moon Eyes

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:40

43

Трек Rockin' Steve

Rockin' Steve

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:02

44

Трек Rompin' with Buck

Rompin' with Buck

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:25

45

Трек Bird of Prey Blues

Bird of Prey Blues

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

11:15

46

Трек My One and Only Love

My One and Only Love

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:25

47

Трек Vignette

Vignette

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:31

48

Трек Ooh-Wee, Miss G.P.!

Ooh-Wee, Miss G.P.!

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

3:58

49

Трек You've Changed

You've Changed

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:43

50

Трек Get Set

Get Set

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:55

51

Трек Cue's Blue Now

Cue's Blue Now

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

10:03

52

Трек Gone with the Wind

Gone with the Wind

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

4:19

53

Трек Cherry

Cherry

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

5:54

54

Трек Watch Your Cue

Watch Your Cue

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

3:11

55

Трек You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me

You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

7:23

56

Трек When I Dream of You

When I Dream of You

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

3:33

57

Трек Rose Room

Rose Room

Coleman Hawkins

,

Billy Strayhorn

,

Rex Stewart

,

Earl Hines

The Complete Felsted Mainstream Collection

6:09

Информация о правообладателе: Jazz & Groove
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз „Jazz Foundations“ Vol. 16 - Coleman Hawkins
„Jazz Foundations“ Vol. 16 - Coleman Hawkins2025 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз „Yesterdays“ - The Very Best Of
„Yesterdays“ - The Very Best Of2025 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз A Passion for Jazz Vol. 16
A Passion for Jazz Vol. 162025 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Back In Bean's Bag
Back In Bean's Bag2024 · Альбом · Clark Terry
Релиз No Music, No Life
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Релиз Journey
Journey2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз The Hawk in Paris
The Hawk in Paris2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Coleman Hawkins Encounters Ben Webster
Coleman Hawkins Encounters Ben Webster2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз The High and Mighty Hawk
The High and Mighty Hawk2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз The Hawk Swings
The Hawk Swings2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Timeless Jazz
Timeless Jazz2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Night Hawk
Night Hawk2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Hawk Eyes
Hawk Eyes2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Good Old Broadway
Good Old Broadway2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Coleman Hawkins Plays Make Someone Happy from Do Re Mi
Coleman Hawkins Plays Make Someone Happy from Do Re Mi2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Desafinado
Desafinado2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Bean Bags
Bean Bags2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз The Hawk Relaxes
The Hawk Relaxes2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Jazz Reunion
Jazz Reunion2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins
Релиз Accent on Tenor Sax
Accent on Tenor Sax2023 · Альбом · Coleman Hawkins

Похожие артисты

Coleman Hawkins
Артист

Coleman Hawkins

Stan Getz
Артист

Stan Getz

John Coltrane
Артист

John Coltrane

Ben Webster
Артист

Ben Webster

Art Blakey
Артист

Art Blakey

John Coltrane Quartet
Артист

John Coltrane Quartet

Dizzy Gillespie
Артист

Dizzy Gillespie

Art Pepper
Артист

Art Pepper

Stanley Turrentine
Артист

Stanley Turrentine

Baxter Williams
Артист

Baxter Williams

Carl Winther
Артист

Carl Winther

Lee Morgan
Артист

Lee Morgan

Anders Mogensen
Артист

Anders Mogensen