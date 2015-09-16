Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Shonenkishitosanninnoshojonoeiyushi

Shonenkishitosanninnoshojonoeiyushi

Dragon Guardian

KADOKAWA RECORD  • Рок  • 2015

1

Awakening

Dragon Guardian

1:41

2

The Story of a Boy Yearning for Legendary Heroes

Dragon Guardian

3:48

3

The Legendary Dragon Princess

Dragon Guardian

4:48

4

The Beginning of a Destined Party

Dragon Guardian

5:29

5

The Adventure in Search of the Encore

Dragon Guardian

4:39

6

The Former Demon Lord

Dragon Guardian

1:06

7

Town of the Blazing Cliff, Jio

Dragon Guardian

4:05

8

Hidden Power - The Ancient Art of Summoning-

Dragon Guardian

3:40

9

The Decisive Battle with the Demon General of Flame

Dragon Guardian

4:33

10

The Knight of Reincarnation

Dragon Guardian

3:10

