Альбом
Постер альбома Duduk and Cello - Background for Deep Focus

Duduk and Cello - Background for Deep Focus

Armenian Duduk Classics

Music Merchants Pte Ltd  •  2021

1

Groovy Music for Recollection

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:04

2

Spacious Backdrops for Mental Health

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:09

3

Background for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:08

4

New Age Music Soundtrack for Mental Health

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:07

5

Paradise Like Deep Focus

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:50

6

Uplifting Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:04

7

Superlative Moods for Mental Health

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:01

8

Playful Duduk and Piano - Vibe for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:57

9

Alluring Ambience for Positiev Affirmations

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:03

10

Hot Ambiance for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:46

