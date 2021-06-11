Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Duduk Solo (Music for Inner Peace)

Duduk Solo (Music for Inner Peace)

Armenian Duduk Classics

Montenegrin Music Distributors  •  2021

1

Cheerful Music for Complete Relaxation

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:17

2

Terrific Backdrops for Morning Meditation

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:51

3

Background for Deep Thoughts

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:08

4

New Age Music Soundtrack for Deep Thoughts

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:55

5

Dashing Serenity

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:01

6

Marvellous Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:58

7

Chilled Moods for Deep Thoughts

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:13

8

Superlative Duduk and Piano - Vibe for Morning Meditation

Armenian Duduk Classics

1:47

9

Vintage Ambience for Morning Meditation

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:11

10

Sophisticated Ambiance for Morning Meditation

Armenian Duduk Classics

2:03

