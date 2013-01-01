Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Red

Red

Taylor Swift

Big Machine Records, LLC  • Фолк  • 2013

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift)

The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift)

Постер альбома Message In A Bottle (Fat Max G Remix) (Taylor’s Version)

Message In A Bottle (Fat Max G Remix) (Taylor’s Version)

Постер альбома Red (Taylor’s Version): From The Vault Chapter

Red (Taylor’s Version): From The Vault Chapter

Постер альбома Red (Taylor’s Version): The Slow Motion Chapter

Red (Taylor’s Version): The Slow Motion Chapter

Постер альбома Red (Taylor’s Version): She Wrote A Song About Me Chapter

Red (Taylor’s Version): She Wrote A Song About Me Chapter

Постер альбома All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios

All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Broken Strings

Broken Strings

Постер альбома Starving

Starving

Постер альбома Love Monster

Love Monster

Постер альбома The People Speak

The People Speak

Постер альбома Bubbly

Bubbly

Постер альбома Best Of

Best Of