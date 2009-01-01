0/250
Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Taylor Swift
The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift)
Message In A Bottle (Fat Max G Remix) (Taylor’s Version)
Red (Taylor’s Version): From The Vault Chapter
Red (Taylor’s Version): The Slow Motion Chapter
Red (Taylor’s Version): She Wrote A Song About Me Chapter
All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios
Больше звука
It Just Comes Natural
Danny Elfman / Tim Burton Halloween (Inspired)
Billy Currington
My Way
Me And You
Knock On The Sky