Альбом
Постер альбома Superheroes

Superheroes

Frederic Sans

Kosinus  • Классическая музыка  • 2018

1

American Superhero

Frederic Sans

1:57

2

Dance of Dragons

Frederic Sans

1:49

3

Eye Of The Coloss

Frederic Sans

1:36

4

Fight Or Flight

Frederic Sans

2:28

5

Heroes Dual

Frederic Sans

2:01

6

Hero Returns

Frederic Sans

1:41

7

It's Coming

Frederic Sans

2:06

8

Like A Power

Frederic Sans

1:36

9

Made To Be Legend

Frederic Sans

2:01

10

Secret Of Superpowers

Frederic Sans

2:10

11

Book Of Adventures

Frederic Sans

1:51

12

The Dragon's Call

Frederic Sans

1:48

13

The Gate of Avalon

Frederic Sans

1:57

14

The Lion and The Rose

Frederic Sans

2:02

15

The Sorcerer's Shadow

Frederic Sans

2:08

16

The Sword In The Stone

Frederic Sans

1:50

17

Two Swords

Frederic Sans

2:01

18

Witch Quickening

Frederic Sans

2:02

