Альбом
Постер альбома Return Of The Champions

Return Of The Champions

Frederic Sans

Kosinus  • Хип-хоп  • 2019

1

Another Sport Day

Frederic Sans

1:44

2

Eyes Of Victory

Frederic Sans

1:49

3

Future Champion

Frederic Sans

1:59

4

Growing Strong

Frederic Sans

1:56

5

Be Aware

Frederic Sans

1:51

6

High Goal

Frederic Sans

1:53

7

In The Best Team

Frederic Sans

1:57

8

Join The League

Frederic Sans

2:09

9

Kick And Breath

Frederic Sans

2:11

10

Loyal Game

Frederic Sans

2:10

11

Coaching Day

Frederic Sans

2:08

12

Might Be The Day

Frederic Sans

1:37

13

Difficult Contest

Frederic Sans

2:11

14

Nothing Better

Frederic Sans

1:30

15

On The Ground

Frederic Sans

2:10

16

Return Of The Champions

Frederic Sans

2:10

