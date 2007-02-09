Electro Swing Lady

Слушатели
Jose Le Gall
1
Cheeky Mambo
Jose Le GallRichard Charest
2
Cheeky Brass
3
Give Me A Dream
4
Give Me A Trumpet
5
Just Let Yourself Feel Happy
Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet
6
Just Let Your Trumpet Feel Happy
7
Small Waves
8
Small Banjo
9
White Roses
10
White Trumpet
11
Swinging Melody
12
Swinging Banjo
13
It's A Melody
14
It's A Trumpet
15
Chip Jazz
16
Chip Trumpet
17
Leading Lady
Didier HeinrichJose Le Gall
18
Leading Guitar
19
On The Beach
20
On The Trumpet
21
I Feel Happy
22
I Feel Flute
23
Why Are You So Shy
24
Why Are You So Trumpet
25
Gonna Be With You
26
Gonna Be A Trumpet
27
Slow Club
28
Slow Trumpet
29
Why Do You Run
30
Why Do You Trumpet
31
Dance On This Groovy Music
32
Dance On This Guitar
33
Emotion
34
Emotional Guitar
35
On The Run Again
36
On The Trumpet Again
37
Easy to Fly
38
Easy Saxophone
Sport - Bass Underscores
Indie Pop Festival
Sunshine Folk 2
Dramedy - Light Underscores
Dramedy - Simple Beds
Sport - Bass and Beats
