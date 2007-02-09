Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Electro Swing Lady

Electro Swing Lady

Jose Le Gall

Kosinus  • Хаус  • 2007

1

Cheeky Mambo

Jose Le GallRichard Charest

2:00

2

Cheeky Brass

Jose Le Gall

2:00

3

Give Me A Dream

Jose Le Gall

2:01

4

Give Me A Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:02

5

Just Let Yourself Feel Happy

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

1:49

6

Just Let Your Trumpet Feel Happy

Jose Le Gall

1:49

7

Small Waves

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:05

8

Small Banjo

Jose Le Gall

2:04

9

White Roses

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:07

10

White Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:07

11

Swinging Melody

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

1:47

12

Swinging Banjo

Jose Le Gall

1:47

13

It's A Melody

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:14

14

It's A Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:14

15

Chip Jazz

Jose Le Gall

1:33

16

Chip Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

1:33

17

Leading Lady

Didier HeinrichJose Le Gall

2:10

18

Leading Guitar

Didier HeinrichJose Le Gall

2:11

19

On The Beach

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:08

20

On The Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:08

21

I Feel Happy

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

1:57

22

I Feel Flute

Jose Le Gall

1:57

23

Why Are You So Shy

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:10

24

Why Are You So Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:10

25

Gonna Be With You

Jose Le GallRichard Charest

2:03

26

Gonna Be A Trumpet

Jose Le GallRichard Charest

2:02

27

Slow Club

Jose Le Gall

2:04

28

Slow Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

2:04

29

Why Do You Run

Jose Le Gall

1:59

30

Why Do You Trumpet

Jose Le Gall

1:59

31

Dance On This Groovy Music

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:08

32

Dance On This Guitar

Jose Le Gall

2:08

33

Emotion

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

2:07

34

Emotional Guitar

Jose Le Gall

2:07

35

On The Run Again

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

1:59

36

On The Trumpet Again

Jose Le Gall

2:00

37

Easy to Fly

Jose Le GallOlivier Cochet

1:57

38

Easy Saxophone

Jose Le Gall

1:55

