Альбом
Постер альбома Sunshine Folk 2

Sunshine Folk 2

Jose Le Gall

Kosinus  • Фолк  • 2018

1

All The Time

Jose Le Gall

2:04

2

Cake Time

Jose Le Gall

2:02

3

Delighting Afternoon

Jose Le Gall

1:43

4

Easy Walk

Jose Le Gall

2:00

5

Enjoying Sun

Jose Le Gall

1:57

6

Feeling Cheerful

Jose Le Gall

2:04

7

Finding You

Jose Le Gall

1:55

8

Anything For You

Jose Le Gall

1:45

9

Hey Sunshine

Jose Le Gall

1:38

10

Honey And Bees

Jose Le Gall

1:23

11

Incredible Time

Jose Le Gall

2:02

12

Infinite Blue Sky

Jose Le Gall

1:57

13

Imagine Balloons

Jose Le Gall

1:42

14

Island Dreams

Jose Le Gall

1:55

15

New Adventure

Jose Le Gall

1:32

16

No Matter What

Jose Le Gall

1:44

17

Blue Daisy

Jose Le Gall

2:09

18

Sugar And Milk

Jose Le Gall

2:04

19

Sweet Sunshine

Jose Le Gall

1:57

20

Wind Of Love

Jose Le Gall

1:55

