Альбом
Постер альбома We Rise Again

We Rise Again

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2005

1

Keep the Flame Alive

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:41

2

God so Loved the World

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:55

3

Lord, Make Me an Instrument

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:44

4

Irish Blessing

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:48

5

A Land for All Seasons

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:52

6

Lord I Don't Feel Noways Tired

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:10

7

Swing Low Sweet Chariot

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:55

8

Oh, Happy Day

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:27

9

Bogoroditse Devo: Ave Maria

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:30

10

The Prayer

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:49

11

Black Is the Colour of My True Love's Hair

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:44

12

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:29

13

Buffalo Gals

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:00

14

Fascinating Rythm

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:50

15

We Rise Again

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:40

