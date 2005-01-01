Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Iona Abbey

Iona Abbey

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2005

1

Morning Has Broken

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

1:43

2

Iona Christmas Carol

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:20

3

Iona Boat Song

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:02

4

Highland Cathedral

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:13

5

Kyrie Eleison

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:26

6

Pie Jesu

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:15

7

The Lamb

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:21

8

Ave Maria

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:56

9

Ave Verum

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:53

10

Bogoroditse Devo

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:30

11

Taladh Chriosta

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:36

12

Clare Benediction

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:03

13

All in the April Evening

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:27

14

God so Loved the World

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:49

15

The Singer

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:30

16

Highland Mary

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

3:14

17

Scots Wha Hae

Glasgow Phoenix Choir

2:44

