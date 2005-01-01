Iona Abbey

Слушатели
Glasgow Phoenix Choir
1
Morning Has Broken
2
Iona Christmas Carol
3
Iona Boat Song
4
Highland Cathedral
5
Kyrie Eleison
6
Pie Jesu
7
The Lamb
8
Ave Maria
9
Ave Verum
10
Bogoroditse Devo
11
Taladh Chriosta
12
Clare Benediction
13
All in the April Evening
14
God so Loved the World
15
The Singer
16
Highland Mary
17
Scots Wha Hae
