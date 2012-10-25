Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Angels' Share

The Angels' Share

Phamie Gow, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2012

1

Edinburgh

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

6:03

2

Sunrise over Holyrood

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:15

3

Scott Monument

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:38

4

Canongate Kirk

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:49

5

The Angels' Share

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:41

6

The Crystal Stream

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:06

7

The March & Reel to a Piper

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:47

8

The Celtic Knot

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2:16

9

The Water of Life - Uisge Beatha

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:31

10

Sunset - The Day's End

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:50

11

Dun Eidean

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2:48

1

Edinburgh

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

6:03

2

Sunrise over Holyrood

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:15

3

Scott Monument

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:38

4

Canongate Kirk

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:49

5

The Angels' Share

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:41

6

The Crystal Stream

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:06

7

The March & Reel to a Piper

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:47

8

The Celtic Knot

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2:16

9

The Water of Life - Uisge Beatha

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:31

10

Sunset - The Day's End

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

4:50

11

Dun Eidean

Phamie GowThe Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2:48

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Heritage, Hymns of Our Faith

Heritage, Hymns of Our Faith

Постер альбома Heritage, Vol. 4

Heritage, Vol. 4

Постер альбома The Best Christian Songs Ever

The Best Christian Songs Ever

Постер альбома Музыка для молитвы

Музыка для молитвы

Постер альбома Video Games

Video Games

Постер альбома Vitamin String Quartet Performs Radiohead's In Rainbows

Vitamin String Quartet Performs Radiohead's In Rainbows