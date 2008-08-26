Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Glencoe Massacre

Glencoe Massacre

North Sea Gas

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2008

1

The Massacre of Glencoe

North Sea Gas

4:28

2

Ballad of St. Anne's Reel / St. Anne's Reel

North Sea Gas

3:24

3

Road and the Miles Tae Dundee

North Sea Gas

3:38

4

Willie's Gone Tae Melville Castle

North Sea Gas

2:36

5

Hawks and Eagles Fly Like Doves

North Sea Gas

3:24

6

If Wishes Were Fishes

North Sea Gas

4:00

7

Lock the Door Lariston

North Sea Gas

5:37

8

The Gypsy Rover

North Sea Gas

4:02

9

The Freedom Come All Ye

North Sea Gas

4:08

10

The Dawning of the Day

North Sea Gas

4:16

11

Hush Hush

North Sea Gas

6:13

12

Flowers O' Edinburgh / Andy Renwick's Ferret

North Sea Gas

2:25

13

The John Mclean March

North Sea Gas

4:35

14

Bright Blue Rose

North Sea Gas

4:31

15

New York Girls

North Sea Gas

4:58

16

Generation of Change

North Sea Gas

5:36

17

Ye Jacobites by Name

North Sea Gas

3:59

18

Will Ye No Come Back Again

North Sea Gas

4:44

