Glencoe Massacre

North Sea Gas
1
The Massacre of Glencoe
2
Ballad of St. Anne's Reel / St. Anne's Reel
3
Road and the Miles Tae Dundee
4
Willie's Gone Tae Melville Castle
5
Hawks and Eagles Fly Like Doves
6
If Wishes Were Fishes
7
Lock the Door Lariston
8
The Gypsy Rover
9
The Freedom Come All Ye
10
The Dawning of the Day
11
Hush Hush
12
Flowers O' Edinburgh / Andy Renwick's Ferret
13
The John Mclean March
14
Bright Blue Rose
15
New York Girls
16
Generation of Change
17
Ye Jacobites by Name
18
Will Ye No Come Back Again
Edinburgh Toon
Rosslyn
Lochanside
Dark Island