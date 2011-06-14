Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Edinburgh Toon

Edinburgh Toon

North Sea Gas

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2011

1

Introduction

North Sea Gas

0:39

2

Edinburgh Toon

North Sea Gas

5:09

3

Broom O' the Cowdenknowes

North Sea Gas

4:18

4

Set of Tunes

North Sea Gas

5:26

5

I Wish They'd Do It Now

North Sea Gas

2:45

6

Nancy Whisky

North Sea Gas

4:08

7

Doonie Burn

North Sea Gas

5:10

8

Slip Jigs and Reels

North Sea Gas

5:32

9

Star O' the Bar

North Sea Gas

5:29

10

Cam Ye O'er Frae France

North Sea Gas

2:20

11

It's Braw Sailing on the Sea

North Sea Gas

4:25

12

Drinking with Rosie

North Sea Gas

3:58

13

Goodbye to the Sea

North Sea Gas

4:43

14

Dat Du Min Leevsten Bust

North Sea Gas

4:38

15

Mcpherson's Rant

North Sea Gas

5:00

16

All of the Hard Day's Are Gone

North Sea Gas

3:46

