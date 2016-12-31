Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Solo Delta Guitar: Top Hits of 1961

Solo Delta Guitar: Top Hits of 1961

Solo Sounds, Jimbo Mathus

Solo Sounds  • Инструментальная  • 2016

1

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:21

2

Tossing and Turning

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:41

3

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

3:27

4

Travelin' Man

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

1:37

5

Hit the Road Jack

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:53

6

I Fall to Pieces

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

4:03

7

Last Night

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:16

8

Michael

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:12

9

Runaround Sue

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:41

10

Runaway

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

3:10

11

Take Good Care of My Baby

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

3:01

12

Wonderland by Night

Solo SoundsJimbo Mathus

2:37

