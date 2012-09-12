Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KUOW FM Broadcast The Coliseum Seattle 7th June 1970 Part One

KUOW FM Broadcast The Coliseum Seattle 7th June 1970 Part One

The Doors

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1970

1

Back Door Man_Love Hides

The Doors

7:03

2

Roadhouse Blues

The Doors

5:34

3

When The Music Over

The Doors

17:33

4

Jim Morrison's Train Stories

The Doors

4:53

5

People Get Ready

The Doors

1:18

6

Mystery Train ( Part I )

The Doors

3:09

7

Baby, Please Don't Go

The Doors

3:35

8

Mystery Train ( Part II )

The Doors

10:09

