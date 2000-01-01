Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FM Broadcast Seattle Center Coliseum 5th June 1970

FM Broadcast Seattle Center Coliseum 5th June 1970

The Doors

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1970

1

When The Music Over

The Doors

17:33

2

Mystery Train ( Part I )

The Doors

3:09

3

Baby, Please Don't Go

The Doors

3:35

4

Mystery Train ( Part II )

The Doors

10:09

5

Away In India

The Doors

5:09

6

Crossroads

The Doors

3:13

7

Break On Through ( To The Other Side )

The Doors

5:11

