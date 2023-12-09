Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома King of the Delta Blues

King of the Delta Blues

Charley Patton

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1991

1

Revenue Man Blues

Charley Patton

2:43

2

Some Summer Day

Charley Patton

3:01

3

Hang It On The Wall

Charley Patton

2:46

4

You Gonna Need Somebody When You die

Charley Patton

2:58

5

Jim Lee Blues, Pt.1

Charley Patton

3:04

6

Pea Vine Blues

Charley Patton

3:05

7

Elder Greene Blues

Charley Patton

2:58

8

Love My Stuff

Charley Patton

2:58

9

Hammer Blues

Charley Patton

3:14

10

Rattlesnake Blues

Charley Patton

2:46

11

I'm Goin' Home

Charley Patton

3:05

12

Jersey Bull Blues

Charley Patton

3:12

13

Some These Days I'll Be Gone

Charley Patton

2:54

14

Lord I'm Discouraged

Charley Patton

3:08

15

Oh Death

Charley Patton

2:52

16

Running Wild Blues

Charley Patton

2:56

17

Prayer Of Death, Pt.1

Charley Patton

3:06

18

Prayer Of Death, Pt.2

Charley Patton

2:50

19

Some Happy Day

Charley Patton

3:11

20

Troubled 'Bout My Mother

Charley Patton

2:57

21

I Shall Not Be Moved

Charley Patton

3:05

22

Mean Black Cat Blues

Charley Patton

2:57

23

Jesus Is A Dying-Bed Maker

Charley Patton

2:55

