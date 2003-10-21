Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Of Charlie Patton

The Best Of Charlie Patton

Charley Patton

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2003

1

Down The Dirt Road Blues

Charley Patton

2:56

2

It Won't Be Long

Charley Patton

3:22

3

High Water Everywhere Pt. 1

Charley Patton

3:07

4

High Sheriff Blues

Charley Patton

3:10

5

Mississippi Bo Weavil Blues

 🅴

Charley Patton

3:08

6

Lord I'm Discouraged

Charley Patton

3:08

7

Shake It And Break It

Charley Patton

3:10

8

Rattlesnake Blues

Charley Patton

2:47

9

Screamin' And Hollerin' The Blues

Charley Patton

3:06

10

A Spoonful Blues

Charley Patton

3:13

11

Pony Blues

Charley Patton

3:00

12

Magnolia Blues

Charley Patton

3:11

13

Moon Going Down

Charley Patton

3:16

14

I'm Goin' Home

Charley Patton

3:05

15

Elder Green Blues

Charley Patton

3:02

16

Jim Lee Blues Pt. 1

Charley Patton

3:04

17

Banty Rooster Blues

Charley Patton

3:04

18

Jersey Bull Blues

Charley Patton

3:09

19

I Shall Not Be Moved

Charley Patton

3:05

20

Going To Move To Alabama

Charley Patton

3:02

21

Pea Vine Blues

Charley Patton

3:05

22

Green River Blues

Charley Patton

3:09

23

Bird Nest Bound

Charley Patton

3:09

