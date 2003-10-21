The Best Of Charlie Patton

Слушатели
Charley Patton
1
Down The Dirt Road Blues
2
It Won't Be Long
3
High Water Everywhere Pt. 1
4
High Sheriff Blues
5
Mississippi Bo Weavil Blues
6
Lord I'm Discouraged
7
Shake It And Break It
8
Rattlesnake Blues
9
Screamin' And Hollerin' The Blues
10
A Spoonful Blues
11
Pony Blues
12
Magnolia Blues
13
Moon Going Down
14
I'm Goin' Home
15
Elder Green Blues
16
Jim Lee Blues Pt. 1
17
Banty Rooster Blues
18
Jersey Bull Blues
19
I Shall Not Be Moved
20
Going To Move To Alabama
21
Pea Vine Blues
22
Green River Blues
23
Bird Nest Bound
