Альбом
Постер альбома Westwood One US 1987

Westwood One US 1987

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1987

1

-01 Mr. Soul

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:42

2

-02 Cinnamon Girl

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

3:19

3

-03 When You Dance I Can Really Love

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:12

4

-04 Down By The River

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

7:02

5

-05 Drive Back

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

5:54

6

-06 Born To Rock

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:03

7

-07 Heart Of Gold

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

3:32

8

-08 Sugar Mountain

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:46

9

-09 The Needle And The Damage Done

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

2:57

10

-10 After The Goldrush

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:01

11

-11 Sample And Hold

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

5:44

12

-12 Computer Age

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

5:18

13

-13 Violent Side

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

4:17

14

-14 Like A Hurricane

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

7:34

15

-15 My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

5:09

