Westwood One US 1987

Neil Young and Crazy Horse
1
-01 Mr. Soul
2
-02 Cinnamon Girl
3
-03 When You Dance I Can Really Love
4
-04 Down By The River
5
-05 Drive Back
6
-06 Born To Rock
7
-07 Heart Of Gold
8
-08 Sugar Mountain
9
-09 The Needle And The Damage Done
10
-10 After The Goldrush
11
-11 Sample And Hold
12
-12 Computer Age
13
-13 Violent Side
14
-14 Like A Hurricane
15
-15 My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)
