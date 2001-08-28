Westwood One FM Broadcast Universal Amphiteater LA November 1986

Слушатели
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
1
Mr Soul
2
Cinnamon Girl
3
When You Dance I Can Really Love
4
Down By The River
5
Drive Back
6
Born To Rock
7
Heart Of Gold
8
Sugar Mountain
9
The Needle & The Damage Done
10
After The Gold Rush
11
Sample And Hold
12
Computer Age
13
Violent Side
14
Like A Hurricane
15
My My Hey Hey
Be the Rain
Farm Aid 7 The Superdome New Orleans Westwood One FM Broadcast 19th September 1994
Westwood One US 1987
Life
The Electric Light Orchestra
All The Leaves Are Brown The Golden Era Collection
Let's Dance (2018 Remaster)
Pilgrimage
Rumours
The Trashmen: Surfin' Bird
