Альбом
Постер альбома TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part Two

TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part Two

Joni Mitchell

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1974

1

All I Want

Joni Mitchell

3:43

2

For The Roses

Joni Mitchell

4:12

3

Blue

Joni Mitchell

3:04

4

The Last Time I Saw Richard

Joni Mitchell

3:46

5

Cactus Tree

Joni Mitchell

4:57

6

Big Yellow Taxi

Joni Mitchell

3:11

7

A Case Of You

Joni Mitchell

5:14

8

Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire

Joni Mitchell

5:31

