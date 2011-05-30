TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part Two

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Joni Mitchell
1
All I Want
2
For The Roses
3
Blue
4
The Last Time I Saw Richard
5
Cactus Tree
6
Big Yellow Taxi
7
A Case Of You
8
Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)
You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor) [Live on In Concert, BBC, Paris Theatre, London, England, 10/29/1970]
Chelsea Morning (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY, 2/1/1969)
The Dawntreader (Live at Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, 3/19/1968)
The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)
Показать ещё
Atem
M.U. - The Best of Jethro Tull
Hotel California (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018)
Gentle Man
There's One In Every Crowd
Convergence