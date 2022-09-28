О нас

Алексей Любимов

Алексей Любимов

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

и 

ещё 1

Сингл  ·  2022

Martynov Edition

#Классическая

12 лайков

Алексей Любимов

Артист

Алексей Любимов

Релиз Martynov Edition

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: I. Prelude for the Star and the Three Knights

Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: I. Prelude for the Star and the Three Knights

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

10:35

2

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: II. Prelude for Angels and Shepherds

Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: II. Prelude for Angels and Shepherds

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

5:21

3

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: III. Prelude for Children

Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: III. Prelude for Children

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

6:50

4

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 1

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 1

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

3:13

5

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 2

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 2

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

3:15

6

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 3

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 3

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

7:35

7

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 4

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 4

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

7:33

8

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 5

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 5

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

4:28

9

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 6

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 6

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

4:25

10

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 7

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 7

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

3:34

11

Трек Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 8

Christmas Music, Pt. 2, Book of Songs: No. 8

Grand Children Choir named after Viktor Popov

,

Academy of Early Music Ensemble of the Moscow Philharmonic

,

Georgi Zhuravlev

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

8:26

12

Трек Night in Galicia: I. A-A-A O-O-O EH-EH-EH EE-EE-EE OO-OO-OO

Night in Galicia: I. A-A-A O-O-O EH-EH-EH EE-EE-EE OO-OO-OO

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

14:41

13

Трек Night in Galicia: II. The Meadow's Lowing Now is Sinking

Night in Galicia: II. The Meadow's Lowing Now is Sinking

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

7:00

14

Трек Night in Galicia: III. Your Lips Are the Black Grouse's Brow

Night in Galicia: III. Your Lips Are the Black Grouse's Brow

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

6:23

15

Трек Night in Galicia: IV. Wind, is That You?

Night in Galicia: IV. Wind, is That You?

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

3:51

16

Трек Night in Galicia: V. In the Gorge Where the Dog Rose Blooms

Night in Galicia: V. In the Gorge Where the Dog Rose Blooms

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

4:15

17

Трек Night in Galicia: VI. As the Future's my Witness

Night in Galicia: VI. As the Future's my Witness

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

8:01

18

Трек Night in Galicia: VII. Ever These Shades Draw me In!

Night in Galicia: VII. Ever These Shades Draw me In!

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

4:35

19

Трек Night in Galicia: VIII. Like a Black Wind

Night in Galicia: VIII. Like a Black Wind

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

2:18

20

Трек Night in Galicia: IX. From an Old Rowboat's Transom

Night in Galicia: IX. From an Old Rowboat's Transom

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

8:02

21

Трек Night in Galicia: X. Wind, you Hear, This Deed is Frightful!

Night in Galicia: X. Wind, you Hear, This Deed is Frightful!

Dmitry Pokrovsky Folk Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

11:09

22

Трек Requiem: I. Introitus

Requiem: I. Introitus

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:32

23

Трек Requiem: II. Kyrie

Requiem: II. Kyrie

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

8:52

24

Трек Requiem: III. Offertorium

Requiem: III. Offertorium

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

5:27

25

Трек Requiem: IV. Sanctus

Requiem: IV. Sanctus

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

8:13

26

Трек Requiem: V. Angus Dei

Requiem: V. Angus Dei

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:43

27

Трек Requiem: VI. Lux Acterna

Requiem: VI. Lux Acterna

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

8:37

28

Трек Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater

Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

6:43

29

Трек Requiem: II. O quam tristis, quis est Homo

Requiem: II. O quam tristis, quis est Homo

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:41

30

Трек Requiem: III. Pro peccatis, ela, Mater

Requiem: III. Pro peccatis, ela, Mater

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

9:36

31

Трек Requiem: IV. Virgo Virginum

Requiem: IV. Virgo Virginum

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

5:57

32

Трек Dance with the Dead Friend

Dance with the Dead Friend

New Russia Symphonic Orchestra

,

Eugene Buskov

,

Алексей Любимов

Martynov Edition

37:32

33

Трек Come In!

Come In!

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

27:31

34

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: I. Prologue 1

Lamentations of Jeremiah: I. Prologue 1

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:25

35

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: II. Chapter I

Lamentations of Jeremiah: II. Chapter I

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

15:01

36

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: III. Prologue 2

Lamentations of Jeremiah: III. Prologue 2

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:28

37

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: IV. Chapter II

Lamentations of Jeremiah: IV. Chapter II

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

22:52

38

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: V. Prologue 3

Lamentations of Jeremiah: V. Prologue 3

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:25

39

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: VI. Chapter III

Lamentations of Jeremiah: VI. Chapter III

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

12:40

40

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: VII. Prologue 4

Lamentations of Jeremiah: VII. Prologue 4

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

2:43

41

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: VIII. Chapter IV

Lamentations of Jeremiah: VIII. Chapter IV

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

4:24

42

Трек Lamentations of Jeremiah: IX. Prayer of the Prophet Jeremiah

Lamentations of Jeremiah: IX. Prayer of the Prophet Jeremiah

The Sirin Vocal Ensemble

,

Andrey Kotov

Martynov Edition

12:10

43

Трек Der Abschied

Der Abschied

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

48:24

44

Трек Singapore I

Singapore I

Vladimir Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Chamber Choir

,

Artem Markin

Martynov Edition

24:51

45

Трек Singapore II

Singapore II

Opus Posth Ensemble

,

Tatiana Grindenko

Martynov Edition

27:40

Информация о правообладателе: Brilliant Classics
