Алексей Любимов
Tatiana Grindenko
Andrey Kotov
Сингл · 2022
Martynov Edition
1
Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: I. Prelude for the Star and the Three Knights
10:35
2
Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: II. Prelude for Angels and Shepherds
5:21
3
Christmas Music, Pt. 1, Book for Instruments: III. Prelude for Children
6:50
4
3:13
5
3:15
6
7:35
7
7:33
8
4:28
9
4:25
10
3:34
11
8:26
12
14:41
13
7:00
14
Night in Galicia: III. Your Lips Are the Black Grouse's Brow
6:23
15
3:51
16
4:15
17
8:01
18
4:35
19
2:18
20
8:02
21
Night in Galicia: X. Wind, you Hear, This Deed is Frightful!
11:09
22
2:32
23
8:52
24
5:27
25
8:13
26
2:43
27
8:37
28
6:43
29
2:41
30
9:36
31
5:57
32
37:32
35
15:01
36
2:28
37
22:52
39
12:40
40
2:43
41
4:24
42
12:10
