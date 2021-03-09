Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mr. Ink Spot

Mr. Ink Spot

Bill Kenny

Warwick Records  • Джаз  • 1960

1

Diane

Bill Kenny

2:48

2

Wonderful One

Bill Kenny

2:37

3

This Love of Mine

Bill Kenny

3:05

4

I Don't Know Why

Bill Kenny

2:40

5

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

Bill Kenny

2:17

6

Address Unknown

Bill Kenny

3:05

7

Dreamer

Bill Kenny

2:10

8

Whispering Grass

Bill Kenny

2:59

9

You'll Never Know

Bill Kenny

3:37

10

Bless You

Bill Kenny

3:22

11

It Might as Well Be Spring

Bill Kenny

2:46

12

Someone's Rocking My Dreamboat

Bill Kenny

3:12

13

If I Knew Then

Bill Kenny

3:05

14

Close to You

Bill Kenny

3:14

