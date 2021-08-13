Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live Attack

Live Attack

Destruction

Napalm Records Handels GmbH  • Метал  • 2021

1

Born to Perish (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

6:36

2

Death Trap (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:54

3

Nailed to the Cross (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

3:47

4

Armageddonizer (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

4:17

5

Tormentor (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

4:28

6

Rotten (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:09

7

Mad Butcher (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:40

8

Reject Emotions (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:59

9

Thrash Till Death (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

6:32

10

Betrayal (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

4:14

11

Sign of Fear (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

6:34

12

Damir’s Shred (Live)

Destruction

1:46

13

Inspired by Death (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

4:33

14

Release from Agony (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:49

15

Life Without Sense (Live)

Destruction

5:14

16

Antichrist (Live)

Destruction

3:38

17

Invincible Force (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

2:44

18

Under Attack (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

7:01

19

Bestial Invasion (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

5:12

20

The Butcher Strikes Back (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

3:50

21

Curse the Gods (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

7:43

22

Total Desaster (Live)

 🅴

Destruction

6:53

