In the Christmas Swing

Hal David, John Cacavas
1
Winter Warm
Hal DavidJohn Cacavas
2
Christmas with the One That I Love
3
What Is Christmas?
4
I Love This Time of Year
5
It's Christmas Baby
6
Has Anybody Seen Kris Kringle?
7
Sing Me a Christmas Song
8
That Warm Christmas Feeling
9
Underneath the Mistletoe
10
All Because of Mr Santa Claus
11
Once Around the Skating Rink
12
Holiday Frolic
John Cacavas
13
Jingle Bell Romp
14
Xmas Winter
