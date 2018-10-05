Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In the Christmas Swing

In the Christmas Swing

Hal David, John Cacavas

Uppm  • Фолк  • 2018

1

Winter Warm

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:21

2

Christmas with the One That I Love

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:11

3

What Is Christmas?

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:28

4

I Love This Time of Year

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:49

5

It's Christmas Baby

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

3:24

6

Has Anybody Seen Kris Kringle?

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:56

7

Sing Me a Christmas Song

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

3:36

8

That Warm Christmas Feeling

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

3:05

9

Underneath the Mistletoe

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:57

10

All Because of Mr Santa Claus

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

3:32

11

Once Around the Skating Rink

Hal DavidJohn Cacavas

2:30

12

Holiday Frolic

John Cacavas

2:17

13

Jingle Bell Romp

John Cacavas

1:20

14

Xmas Winter

John Cacavas

2:00

