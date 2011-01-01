Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bolero At the Savoy

Bolero At the Savoy

Count Basie

Jazz Classics  • Джаз  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

And the Angels Sing

Count Basie and His Orchestra

2

Обложка трека

If I Didn't Care

Count Basie and His Orchestra

3

Обложка трека

Twelfth Street Rag

Count Basie and His Orchestra

4

Обложка трека

Miss Thing (Part 1)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

5

Обложка трека

Miss Thing (Part 2)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

6

Обложка трека

Lonesome Miss Pretty

Count Basie and His Orchestra

7

Обложка трека

Bolero At the Savoy

Count Basie and His Orchestra

8

Обложка трека

Nobody Knows

Count Basie and His Orchestra

9

Обложка трека

Pound Cake

Count Basie and His Orchestra

10

Обложка трека

You Can Count On Me

Count Basie and His Orchestra

11

Обложка трека

You and Your Love

Count Basie and His Orchestra

12

Обложка трека

How Long Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

13

Обложка трека

Sub-Deb Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

14

Обложка трека

Moonlight Serenade

Count Basie and His Orchestra

15

Обложка трека

Song of the Islands

Count Basie and His Orchestra

16

Обложка трека

I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Count Basie and His Orchestra

17

Обложка трека

Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie

Count Basie and His Orchestra

18

Обложка трека

Dickie's Dream

Count Basie's Kansas City Seven

19

Обложка трека

Lester Leaps In

Count Basie's Kansas City Seven

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Strike Up the Band

Strike Up the Band

Постер альбома Strike Up the Band

Strike Up the Band

Постер альбома Basie Swings, Bennett Sings

Basie Swings, Bennett Sings

Постер альбома Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59

Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59

Постер альбома Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz

Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz

Постер альбома Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings

Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Don't Fence Me In

Don't Fence Me In

Постер альбома How Long Has This Been Going On

How Long Has This Been Going On

Постер альбома Remember Danny Kaye

Remember Danny Kaye

Постер альбома The Best of Sam & Dave

The Best of Sam & Dave

Sam & Dave
2011
Постер альбома Andreas Varady

Andreas Varady

Постер альбома Joao Gilberto (The King Of Bossa Nova)

Joao Gilberto (The King Of Bossa Nova)