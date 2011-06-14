Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Highway Jazz - Count Basie, Vol. 1

Highway Jazz - Count Basie, Vol. 1

Count Basie

MusiKazoo  • Джаз  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

After Supper

Count BasieWendell Culley

2

Обложка трека

Blues In Hoss' Flat

Count BasieThad JonesJoe Newman

3

Обложка трека

Duet

Count BasieWendell CulleySnooky Young

4

Обложка трека

Easy Living (From the Film Easy Living)

Count BasieThad JonesJoe Newman

5

Обложка трека

For Lena and Lennie

Count BasieThad JonesSnooky Young

6

Обложка трека

Her Royal Highness

Count BasieThad JonesJoe Newman

7

Обложка трека

Jumpin' At the Woodside

Count BasieThad JonesJoe Newman

8

Обложка трека

Kid (From Red Bank)

Count BasieWendell CulleySnooky Young

9

Обложка трека

Lil' Darlin', XII

Count BasieWendell CulleySnooky Young

10

Обложка трека

Rat Race

Count BasieThad JonesBenny Powell

11

Обложка трека

Splanky

Count BasieWendell CulleySnooky Young

12

Обложка трека

The Midnite Sun Never Sets

Count BasieThad JonesSnooky Young

13

Обложка трека

Tootie

Count BasieEd LewisBuck Clayton

14

Обложка трека

Whirlybird

Count BasieWendell CulleySnooky Young

15

Обложка трека

Who Me ?

Count BasieThad JonesJoe Newman

